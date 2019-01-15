Avalon GloboCare CEO David Jin, M.D., Ph.D. to Chair and Speak at the Plenary Session of the 14th Annual World Stem Cell Summit

FREEHOLD, N.J., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO), a leading global developer of cell-based technologies, announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., will chair and speak at the plenary session of the 14th Annual World Stem Cell Summit in Miami, Florida. The presentation is entitled, "Status of Cellular Therapy and Regenerative Medicine in China."



Session information:

Date: January 24, 2019 Time: 9:20 a.m. ET Venue: Hyatt Regency Miami

"Avalon GloboCare is dedicated to assembling and integrating the premier scientific, clinical, and regulatory resources from around the world, in order to accelerate innovative and transformative cellular technologies and their clinical applications," stated Dr. David Jin. "We are honored to lead a panel with leading experts from the U.S. and China to discuss an evolving ecosystem of cellular therapy and regenerative medicine. We look forward to sharing our experiences and capabilities in cell-based technologies and therapeutics," added Dr. Jin.

The 2019 World Stem Cell Summit is the global, super-ecosystem event, trans-disciplinary in scope. The Summit is designed to breakdown silos, expand scientific/clinical knowledge and forge collaborations, with the overarching collective goal to improve health and deliver cures. For more information please visit: http://www.worldstemcellsummit.com

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) is a global intelligent biotech developer and healthcare service provider dedicated to advancing cell-based technologies and therapeutics, with a focus on developing and empowering innovative and transformative cell-based technologies and their clinical applications. In addition, Avalon provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth, development, as well as competitiveness in both the domestic and global healthcare markets. Through its subsidiaries, namely GenExosome Technologies Inc. and Avactis Biosciences Inc., Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of exosome-based diagnostics, cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/CAR-NK), and regenerative medicine.

About the World Stem Cell Summit

Produced by the 501(c)(3) non-profit Regenerative Medicine Foundation (RMF), and in its 14th year, the World Stem Cell Summit 2019 is co-located with the Phacilitate Leaders World 2019. It is the most inclusive and expansive interdisciplinary, networking, and partnering meeting in the stem cell science, cellular therapy and regenerative medicine field. With the overarching purpose of fostering biomedical research, funding, and investments targeting cures, the Summit is the single conference serving the diverse ecosystem of stakeholders.

