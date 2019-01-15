Denis Corin, CEO, of Q BioMed Inc. Provides Key Update and Outlook in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (SCV) and Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB:QBIO) (the "Company"), a commercial stage biotechnology company, announced today that a new audio interview with the Company is now available.



The interview featuring an overview of QBIO's current news and moves can be heard at https://smallcapvoice.com/1-14-19-smallcapvoice-interview-q-biomed-inc-qbio/.

Denis Corin, CEO of Q BioMed Inc., called in to SmallCapvoice.com to go over the innovative biotechnology firm's business model, including a discussion about a key pending FDA catalyst which is set to help transform the company into a revenue generating biotech. Corin also dissects the importance of Q BioMed's acquisition of Cancer Pain Drug Metastron™ from GE Healthcare and goes over the markets they aim to serve with their innovative products and formulations in various other indications.



Corin stated: "We see incredible value in our program and in the (recently acquired) drug Metastron. Our intention is to reinvigorate some clinical data shown in previous Phase II clinical studies to the FDA in as short a time frame as possible to get the labeling expanded from just a pain palliation drug to an actual cancer therapeutic drug. I'm sure you're aware that a cancer therapeutic drug has a significantly larger dollar value than just a pain palliation drug."

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed, Inc. is a biomedical acceleration and development company. We are focused on licensing and acquiring biomedical assets across the healthcare spectrum. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets the strategic resources, developmental support and expansion capital they need to meet their developmental potential so that they can provide products to patients in need.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: inspection of the proposed third-party manufacturing facility by the FDA or other comments or requests from the FDA in connection with the above mentioned regulatory filing; failure of the proposed third-party manufacturing facility to pass an inspection by the FDA; regulatory risks; risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

