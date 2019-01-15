Dr. Marc H. Glickman to Present at 6th Israeli Vascular Access Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI, HJLIW)), a Company specializing in medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, today announced that Dr. Marc H. Glickman, HJLI's Chief Medical Officer, will be presenting at the 6th Israeli Vascular Access Conference in Herzlia, Israel on January 16, 2019. The conference is sponsored by The Israeli Society for Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, The Israeli Society of Nephrology and Hypertension, and the Israeli Society for Interventional Radiology, and will be attended by more than 250 vascular surgeons.

"There are many factors involved in gaining regulatory approval and market acceptance for medical devices, including having key opinion leaders on board, and having practitioners validate the clinical need for your products," said Robert Berman, Hancock Jaffe's CEO. "With studies starting in the first quarter for both our CoreoGraft and VenoValve, it is important that we continue to develop the support that will be very helpful to these products and our Company."

HJLI is scheduled to begin a study for its CoreoGraft®, bioprosthetic graft on January 29 at the Texas Heart Institute. The 30 day study will involve a series of CoreoGraft implantations tested for short term patency and flow rates, a problem which impacts a significant percentage of the 180,000 patients that have coronary bypass surgery each year in the U.S. The Company expects to have results from the CoreoGraft study available by the end of March 2019.

HJLI is also preparing for its VenoValve® first-in-human trial in Bogota, Columbia, which will also begin in Q1 of 2019. The Company has begun to screen patients for the trial, and will announce the date for the first VenoValve implantations once initial patient enrollment is completed. The VenoValve was developed to treat severe cases of chronic venous insufficiency ("CVI"), a debilitating condition often associated with open venous ulcers and intense pain, and which afflicts approximately 4.5 million people in the U.S. and tens of millions of additional patients worldwide. There are currently no FDA approved treatments for deep venous CVI.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.

HJLI specializes in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic medical devices to establish improved standards of care for treating cardiac and vascular diseases. HJLI currently has three product candidates: the porcine tissue based VenoValve®, which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat Chronic Venue Insufficiency; the CoreoGraft®, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery, and a porcine tissue based heart valve, which based upon its relatively small size and increased output, is an ideal candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement.

