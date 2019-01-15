Catherine Rothrock, Chief Economist, Government of Alberta to present at special luncheon hosted by the CPBI in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catherine Rothrock, the Chief Economist for the Government of Alberta is the guest of the CPBI Southern Alberta Region for a special Annual Economic Update luncheon on Tuesday January 22, 2019 at the Fairmont Palliser Hotel in Calgary, Alberta.



The Alberta Treasury Board and Finance analyzes economic trends and develops forecasts to support budget and fiscal planning for the government.

Many in Alberta have been hurt by the impact of falling oil prices and its cascading effects on the Alberta economy. Will the Federal government's purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline finally bring Alberta oil to market? The recent forced cut in oil production is starting to show unforeseen impacts as businesses up and down the supply chain react to new artificially tighter price differentials.

As the Chief Economist for the Government of Alberta, Catherine will present key themes and risks affecting the global economy, as well as, Alberta's economic performance and outlook.

Anyone, including media, who would like to attend this special luncheon session on Tuesday January 22, 2019 at the Fairmont Palliser Hotel in Calgary can register online by visiting www.cpbi-icra.ca .

