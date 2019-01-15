Advantest to Showcase Latest Semiconductor Test Solutions Enabling 5G Connectivity at SEMICON Korea on January 23-25

TOKYO, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its wide range of solutions for advanced IC testing and wafer metrology at SEMICON Korea on January 23-25 at COEX in Seoul, South Korea.

"Advantest is focused on helping our customers to measure the connected world and everything that accelerates the development of 5G technologies," said Judy Davies, Advantest's vice president of global marketing communications. "Our product portfolio not only serves the needs of our customers in Korea, but also is designed to meet the global market's requirements for 5G communications."

Product Displays

Among the products that Advantest will feature in booth #C510 in Hall C are systems and enhancements that the company has recently announced. These include the newest upgrades to the MPT3000 platform, creating the industry's first fully integrated test solution for developing, debugging and mass producing PCIe Gen 4 solid-state drives (SSD); the flexible T5851 memory tester for next-generation mobile protocol NAND including UFS3.x and PCIe Gen4 BGA; the T5503HS2 system, the only tester of its kind to evaluate the advanced features of next-generation, high-speed LPDDR5 and DDR5 memories; HiFix high-speed memory test solutions supporting advanced device testing at speeds over 16 Gbps; and measurement solutions for nanotechnology applications, including Advantest's E3650, E5610, and E3310 scanning electron microscopes (SEM) for photomasks and wafers as well as the F7000 e-beam lithography system for the 1X-nm technology node.

The booth will include an automotive display to illustrate how Advantest's test solutions are used in improving the performance and reliability of on-board electronics, from sensors to communications.

Other areas of the booth will showcase the T2000 platform for system-level testing; the V93000 Smart Scale system's FVI16 floating high power VI source that enables testing of advanced ICs for automotive, industrial and PMIC applications; the EVA100 measurement system with its new HVI (high-voltage VI source and measurement) module, extending the platform's range to include high-power ICs used in large-volume consumer applications; and probe cards designed for use in Advantest's testers.

Sponsorship and Presentation

As a platinum sponsor of SEMICON Korea 2019, Advantest sponsors the Industry Leadership Dinner. This networking event for industry executives will be held on January 23 in the Grand Ballroom of the InterContinental Grand Seoul Parnas Hotel, adjacent to COEX.

In addition, Koo Jeonghwan, team leader in Advantest Korea's Business Promotion Division, will give a presentation on "Automotive Semiconductor Testing" at the Test Forum on 5G and Big Data on January 24 in room #318 at COEX.

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

