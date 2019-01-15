ChildCare Education Institute® Celebrates 10-Year Ashford University Relationship with Renewal of Partnership Agreement

Duluth, GA, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, has renewed its partnership agreement with Ashford University and added a new benefit of savings on Ashford tuition and other educational costs for eligible CCEI employees and students.



The renewed partnership agreement builds upon CCEI's articulation agreement with Ashford where CCEI students can transfer their course credits to Ashford. CCEI students graduating from the Child Development Associate (CDA) and CDA-equivalent programs are permitted to transfer eight units of credit to Ashford University. In addition, CCEI students completing professional development courses also can transfer training hours to Ashford. Under the terms of the Ashford transfer credit policy, 15 clock hours of completed CCEI professional development coursework translates to one unit of elective credit at Ashford.



Ashford's online model and flexible class format is ideal for working adults, especially educators and practitioners who may not have time to complete coursework in a location bound classroom setting. Ashford offers courses in 5–6-week blocks that allow CCEI students to study on their own time, maximizing the benefit of their employer sponsored tuition program. CCEI employees, students and graduates who enroll at Ashford can transfer up to 90 previously earned college credits, with up to 30 coming from Prior Learning Assessment, helping students start or get closer to completing their degree. Ashford and CCEI‘s partnership benefits for employees, students and graduates also includes tuition savings and other cost reductions.



"ChildCare Education Institute is proud to continue our 10-year articulation partnership with Ashford University by renewing our agreement with increased benefits to serve students as well as employees," said Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. "This commitment strongly supports both organizations' mission of providing high-quality, accessible, affordable, educational programs that meet the diverse needs of individuals pursuing advancement in their lives, professions, and communities."



"We are proud to partner with ChildCare Education Institute to offer Ashford's academic programs to CCEI students and employees as they work to meet the needs of early childhood educators," said Dr. Craig Swenson, President of Ashford University. "Ashford's flexible online format is a natural fit for the professionals training with CCEI, who themselves provide distance learning solutions for the early care and education industry. We look forward to welcoming CCEI's employees, students and graduates into the Ashford community."



CCEI's current students and graduates who are interested in transferring credit into Ashford University's Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood should contact the Ashford Admissions Department. Students interested in enrolling in ChildCare Education Institute CDA programs or professional development courses should contact the ChildCare Education Institute Admissions Department.



For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST.



