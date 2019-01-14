GoldQuest Announces Management Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV:GQC) "GoldQuest" or the "Company") announces today the appointment of Dave Massola as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective January 15, 2019. Mr. Massola has served as the Company's Vice President, Corporate Development since October 2016.



Dave Massola brings a wealth of experience to the role, with over three decades of international mining experience. Mr. Massola's experience includes strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and risk management. In addition to his time with the Company, this includes 20 years with BHP-Billiton at the Escondida Copper Mine in Chile, the Island Copper Mine in British Columbia and the Ekati Diamond Mine in the Northwest Territories. As Vice President and CFO of De Beers Canada, Mr. Massola contributed to the development of two diamond mines in northern Canada. As Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO of GlobeStar Mining, Mr. Massola was key in the financing, construction and operations of GlobeStar's Cerro de Maimón Mine in the Dominican Republic and negotiated its subsequent sale. Mr. Massola was also the President and CEO of Continental Nickel Ltd. while it was developing a mine in Tanzania and led negotiations for its subsequent takeover.

The Company's current Chief Executive Officer, Bill Fisher, will be continuing as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Patrick Michaels, of the Board of Directors commented "On behalf of the Board of Directors, we wish to thank Bill Fisher for his valued service as CEO and Executive Chairman of GoldQuest. We look forward to continuing to work with Bill as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company."

The primary purpose of the management changes is to conserve capital, as discussed in the Company's October 29, 2018 news release.

Pursuant to its agreement with Mr. Massola, the Company will issue 1,000,000 stock options with a term of five years and an exercise price of $0.15 to Mr. Massola, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. The stock options will vest as follows: ⅓ on the date of grant, ⅓ on the six month anniversary from the date of the grant and ⅓ on the one year anniversary from the date of the grant.

About GoldQuest

GoldQuest is a Canadian based emerging mineral development company with projects in the Dominican Republic traded on the TSX-V under the symbol GQC.V and in Frankfurt/Berlin with symbol M1W.

