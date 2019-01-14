LandStar, Inc. Announces That Data443 Has Completed Partnership Agreement With Leading Technology Solutions Provider TEKsystems Global Services, LLC

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandStar, Inc. ( OTCPK: LDSR ) ("LandStar" or the "Company"), the parent company of Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc. ("Data443"), a leading data security and privacy company, announced today that the Company has executed a technology strategy partnership agreement to provide global Data Privacy and Governance solutions for leading services firm TEKsystems Global Services, LLC - an Allegis Group company.



Jason Remillard, CEO of LandStar and founder of Data443, stated, "TEKsystems is a natural leader in all facets of the technology journey for thousands of customers worldwide. In addition to possessing a very strong sales and delivery organization, TEKsystems is a trusted provider of talent and professional services. As the forthcoming CCPA and other regulations drive data security and privacy requirements – TEKsystems is poised to take advantage of this new wave of demand and will deliver via their thousands of information security professionals."

As part of the agreement, TEKsystems will be utilizing many components from the Data443 technology stack to fulfil customer needs. Additionally, both organizations will be providing educational sessions for all related internal employees, outbound contractors imbedded in customer environments and direct to customer first tier privacy governance guidance. A joint go to market approach is also being developed.

"I have been watching the privacy governance arena very closely. We are experiencing growing customer demand for our help in this space – and I feel that the solution set provided by Data443 is a solid match for their requirements. We have been working with the team much of 2018 and are excited for the opportunity in 2019. Our customers deserve the best – we are proud to position this for them," added Kory Patrick, Practice Manager – Risk & Security Services for TEKsystems.

"All of our partner organizations are being prepared with tooling and expertise for the onslaught of privacy governance requirements forthcoming. We are excited to position our full and growing product catalogue to assist in their delivery of world class technology solutions for their clients," concluded Mr. Remillard.

About LandStar, Inc.

LandStar, Inc. ( LDSR ), through its wholly owned subsidiary Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc., enables secure data – across local devices, network, cloud, and databases – at rest and in flight. ClassiDocs™, the company's award-winning data classification and governance technology, supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance. The market leading ARALOC™ platform is a highly secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization's confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders. The WordPress GDPR Framework enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks. For more information, please visit www.data443.com .

About TEKsystems®

We're partners in transformation. We help clients activate ideas and solutions to take advantage of a new world of opportunity. We are a team of 80,000 strong, working with over 6,000 clients, including 80 percent of the Fortune 500 across North America, Europe and Asia. As an industry leader in Full-Stack Technology Services, talent services and real-world application, we work with progressive leaders to drive change. That's the power of true partnership. TEKsystems is an Allegis Group company. For more information, please visit www.teksystems.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding LandStar's plans, objectives, future opportunities for LandStar's services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding LandStar's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond LandStar's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the operations of LandStar; results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and in integrating acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained, from time-to-time, in LandStar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and postings on the OTC Markets news and information website. LandStar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

