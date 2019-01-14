Kalytera Announces Share Issuance and Extension to March 1 under Payments Agreements with Salzman Group

SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (TSX:KALY, OTCQB:KALTF) (the "Company" or "Kalytera") today announced that the Company has elected to issue 9,387,831 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to The Salzman Group in payment of invoices issued under the payments agreement with The Salzman Group previously announced on December 7, 2017 (the "December 2017 Agreement") and the additional payments agreement announced on June 15, 2018 (the "June 2018 Agreement"). Under the December 2017 Agreement, The Salzman Group provides, among other services, clinical study management services in relation to the Phase 2 study evaluating the use of cannabidiol in the prevention of graft versus host disease. Under the June 2018 Agreement, The Salzman Group and its affiliates provide general and administrative support services, study set-up work for planned studies in connection with use of CBD in treatment of GVHD, and research and development work in connection with Kalytera's exclusive license of cannabidiol-naproxen conjugates for treatment of pain.



In connection with this issuance of common shares, the parties to the June 2018 Agreement have agreed to extend the term of the June 2018 Agreement to March 1, 2019 (without any increase in the maximum dollar amount of services eligible for payment in shares thereunder). The current issuance of shares and any future issuance of shares under the June 2018 Agreement is subject to any TSXV approval required in connection with such extension.

The invoiced amounts to be paid in Common Shares to The Salzman Group total to the amount of US$573,508 (or C$760,414.26 based on the daily average exchange rate for January 11, 2019 published by the Bank of Canada). The number of Common Shares to be issued is based on a deemed issue price of C$0.081 per Common Share, being 90% of the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSXV on January 11, 2019, the trading day prior to the Company's election to pay the invoiced amounts in Common Shares. The Common Shares are expected to be issued to The Salzman Group on or about January 15, 2019 subject to any required TSXV approval.

About Kalytera Therapeutics

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. ("Kalytera") is pioneering the development of a next generation of cannabinoid therapeutics. Through its proven leadership, drug development expertise, and intellectual property portfolio, Kalytera seeks to establish a leading position in the development of novel cannabinoid medicines for a range of important unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on graft versus host disease ("GVHD").

Kalytera also intends to develop a new class of proprietary cannabidiol ("CBD") therapeutics. CBD is a versatile compound that has shown activity against a number of pharmacological targets. However, there are limitations associated with natural CBD, including its poor oral bioavailability. Kalytera will seek to develop innovative CBD formulations and prodrugs in an effort to overcome these limitations, and to target specific disease sites within the body. Kalytera intends to file composition of matter and method of use patents covering its novel inventions, with the goal of limiting future competition.

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation in respect of its product candidate pipeline, planned clinical trials, regulatory approval prospects, intellectual property objectives and other statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that future clinical studies may not proceed as expected or may produce unfavourable results and the risk that required regulatory approvals may not be obtained. Kalytera undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Kalytera believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Kalytera's control. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Kalytera disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.