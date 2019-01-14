Ricardo A. Anzaldua Appointed General Counsel at Freddie Mac

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) today announced that Executive Vice President Ricardo A. Anzaldua has been appointed general counsel and corporate secretary, succeeding William H. McDavid, who retired this month. Anzaldua joined Freddie Mac in May as executive vice president and senior legal advisor.



"In a short period of time, Ricardo has become a valuable member of Freddie Mac's executive team, providing sound advice and thoughtful counsel on many important issues affecting our company. His judgment and forward thinking will serve us well as we continue our company's transformation," said Freddie Mac CEO Donald H. Layton. "I'd like to again thank Bill McDavid for his many contributions to making Freddie Mac a fundamentally better company, and we wish him all the best in his retirement."

Prior to joining Freddie Mac, Anzaldua was executive vice president and general counsel of MetLife, Inc., from 2012 until 2017. From 2007 to 2012, he held senior positions in the legal department of the Hartford Financial Services Group. He began his legal career at the law firm of Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton LLP, where he became a partner in 1999. Mr. Anzaldua received a bachelor's degree from Brown University in 1979 and his juris doctorate from Harvard Law School in 1990.

