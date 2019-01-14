Digirad Names David Noble as Interim Chief Financial Officer

SUWANEE, Ga., Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) ("Digirad") today announced that David Noble, Digirad's current Chief Operating Officer, will assume the additional role of Interim Chief Financial Officer of Digirad, effective January 15, 2019.



Mr. Noble, age 48, has more than 20 years of experience in finance and building businesses, including in investment banking and leading capital markets teams. Prior to joining Digirad as Chief Operating Officer in September 2018, Mr. Noble served in key financial and management roles at HSBC and Lehman Brothers.

Immediately prior to being appointed Chief Operating Officer of Digirad, Mr. Noble was the Managing Member of Noble Point LLC, a business and financial advisory firm where he, among other things, advised medical practices on operations, growth opportunities and financing from October 2017 to August 2018. Between 2005 and 2017, Mr. Noble served in various capacities at HSBC, including over a decade as Managing Director, Head of Equity Capital Markets (ECM) for the Americas, where he established the Latin American franchise and grew regional revenues to account for a significant portion of their global ECM business. Prior to joining HSBC, Mr. Noble served in various capacities at Lehman Brothers between 1997 and 2005, including as Senior Vice President, Equity Capital Markets.

Mr. Noble earned an MBA in Finance from MIT and a BA from Yale University.

About Digirad Corporation

Digirad delivers convenient, effective, and efficient healthcare solutions on an as needed, when needed, and where needed basis. Digirad's diverse portfolio of mobile healthcare solutions and diagnostic imaging equipment and services, provides hospitals, physician practices, and imaging centers through the United States access to technology and services necessary to provide exceptional patient care in the rapidly changing healthcare environment. For more information, please visit www.digirad.com.

