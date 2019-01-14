Satel Group and Simlatus Chairman Statement

San Francisco, CA, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Simlatus Corporation (OTC:SIML) ("Simlatus" or the "Company"), a supplier of DirecTV™ and High Speed Internet to high rise buildings including businesses, apartments, condominiums, and residential communities in the metropolitan San Francisco Bay Area, and a manufacturer of proprietary commercial audio/video products to networks with major broadcast studios, announces today the statement from the new Chairman, Richard Hylen.



Richard Hylen, Chairman, & CEO, stated, "The merger and acquisition of the Satel Group is complete. Our auditing firm, M&K CPAS, is finalizing the audited financial statements for the past two years of revenues for Satel Group. We have filed the required Disclosure Form 8-K on 12/31/2018 as prepared by our attorney and general counsel, Brunslan, Chandler & Jones, while we start the application process for listing on the OTC-QB Exchange."

Mr. Hylen further stated, "Our business model includes over a decade of having developed long term relationships with the owners and management teams of many of the most exclusive high-rise residential buildings in the San Francisco Bay Area, and with the corporate offices of many of the Fortune 500 companies that hold offices in San Francisco. Our customers depend on the services that Satel Group provides which results from our licensing agreements with DirecTV™ and other service providers to provide entertainment and high-speed internet at competitive pricing. Our decision to go public was based on several factors, inclusive of our ability to grow and further expand our current business model and services, as well as working closely with Simlatus to utilize their talents in manufacturing proprietary communications and audio/video systems for Satel. We now own both sides of the street. This relationship, combined with our strong management team will provide greater opportunities for the company."

