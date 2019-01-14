Ahold Delhaize announces update on brand strategy in Belgium

Zaandam, the Netherlands, January 14, 2019 - Ahold Delhaize today announces an update on its brand strategy in Belgium, focused on further improving its omni-channel offer and accelerating growth.

Delhaize Le Lion, the leading brand in Belgium, will continue to deliver on its ambitious expansion plans which include the opening of around 100 new supermarkets in the next three to four years and a strengthened online proposition. This year, Delhaize Le Lion will start a collaboration with bol.com, adding in-store bol.com pick up points for orders from the largest online retailer in the Benelux.

Additionally, following positive customer feedback, Albert Heijn Belgium will continue its expansion by opening 30 to 50 new supermarkets in Flanders in the next few years. The strategic focus of Albert Heijn will remain on its personal service, surprising assortment and Dutch value proposition. Delhaize Le Lion will coordinate the expansion plans of Delhaize Le Lion and Albert Heijn Belgium.

"With the three great local brands combined, we have a no. 2 position in the Belgian market and are uniquely positioned to win the hearts of the Belgian customer, both in-store and online. We are on the right track to drive growth with two strong supermarket brands, each with its own distinctive and loyal customer base, and large online opportunities with bol.com," said Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe and Indonesia. "I'm very excited to see our Belgian businesses winning together, as we deliver on our Leading Together Strategy."

