StoryCloud Announces Susan Imperial as Director of Digital Reporting

Susan Imperial is a California Certified Shorthand Reporter who brings over 22 years of stenographic court reporting experience in depositions, hearings, arbitrations, and examinations under oath in and around the Bay Area to StoryCloud.

Recognizing that her industry was beset by stagnance for many years and lacked innovation, Susan looks forward to applying her skills, experience, and knowledge to StoryCloud's innovative business model and development of the pioneering role of digital reporting in the deposition setting.

"Susan's depth of experience in the reporting world is a great asset to StoryCloud as we bridge 20th century reporting expertise with 21st century technology," said Ken Kalb, CEO of StoryCloud.

In addition to her California CSR certification, Ms. Imperial also holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley.

"To be part of Ken's team at StoryCloud is such an amazing opportunity in legal innovation. I am very proud of my role as a reporter, and I am very excited to offer my contribution to the industry as we move further into the 21st century," said Susan Imperial.

