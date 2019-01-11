Methanex Corporation Announces Passing of Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today with great sadness that Mr. Douglas Mahaffy, a member of Methanex's Board of Directors, passed away on January 6, 2019 after a brief illness. Mr. Mahaffy was appointed to the Company's Board of Directors in May 2006 and served on the Corporate Governance and Human Resources Committees. Mr. Tom Hamilton, Chairman of the Board of Methanex stated, "We are deeply saddened to announce Doug's passing. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Methanex team, we want to extend our heartfelt condolences to Doug's family during this difficult time. Doug contributed a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Board for which we are forever grateful. We will miss Doug very much."



Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH". Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

