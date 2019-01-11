CIO Summit: Partnering with the CEO and the Board to Position the Organization for the Future State Digital Enterprise Will Power the Discussion at HMG Strategy's Upcoming CIO Summit in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As companies push to better meet the needs and expectations of its customers, CIOs and technology executives play a critical role in identifying how advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, Big Data, analytics, the Internet of Things, blockchain and cloud computing can be leveraged to enhance the customer experience, craft customer-focused business models and gain a competitive edge. The innovative mindset and courageous leadership required to partner with the C-suite and board of directors to transform the business will be the focal point of the 2019 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit, produced by HMG Strategy, taking place at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas in Scottsdale, AZ on February 7, 2019.



"We are living in unprecedented times where forward-looking companies are actively disrupting themselves ahead of competitors," said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy's President & CEO. "In order for companies to succeed in this highly dynamic business environment, CIOs and technology executives need fresh thinking and must work closely with the CEO and the board of directors to identify new business models that can deliver a competitive edge."

The Phoenix CIO Summit will kick-off with an HMG Lead Innovate Disrupt Tech Talk featuring an executive from Rimini Street. This will be followed by an CIO Legends interview between Dan Roberts, President and CEO at Ouellette & Associates and Barbara Cooper, former CIO at Toyota North America.

Other captivating sessions will include an executive keynote from a Lenovo/Nutanix executive; an executive panel who will explore how to leverage advanced technologies such as AI, analytics and the Internet of Things to enable competitive differentiation and speed to market; a luncheon presentation on Arizona SIM Chapter news, Arizona Technology Council news and Year Up news; a panel of top search executives who will share recommendations for technology leaders to strengthen their personal brands while helping to attract sought-after talent; a panel of top technology executives who will discuss the current state of AI and what's coming down the road; an executive panel that will explore leading enterprise risk mitigation strategies that are working today while positioning the enterprise for agility and innovation; and a panel of leading CIOs and technology executives who will share the ‘secret sauce' for seasoning a high-impact, customer-centric culture.

Distinguished speakers at the Phoenix CIO Summit will include:

Lev Gonick, CIO, Arizona State University

Frank Grimmelman, President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance

Matthew Rosenquist, Cybersecurity Strategist, Intel Corporation

Dan Saltich, CIO, Shamrock Foods

Diane Smigel, President, Palladium IT Advisors

Presenting Partners at the Phoenix CIO Summit include Lenovo/Nutanix and Rimini Street. Gold Partners include Singtel and Zerto. The Digital Partner of the Year is Adobe. The Digital Cybersecurity Partner of the Year is SecurityScorecard. Strategic Partners include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners include Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Sequoia. Association Partners include the Arizona Technology Council, the Arizona Chapter for the Society of Information Management and Year Up.

