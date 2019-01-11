Institutional Investment Industry Conference in March to Offer Insights, Trends, Training and Networking

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hundreds of asset management professionals in sales, marketing, consultant relations and RFP and database management will gather in Atlanta March 18 through 20 for eVestment's annual Institutional Investment Industry conference ( EI3 ) for briefings on the latest industry trends, top keynote speakers and networking opportunities with peers and influencers.



Adena Friedman, President and CEO of Nasdaq , eVestment's parent company, will be among the keynote speakers. She will address the subject of digital transformation and how asset managers and consultants alike can leverage new data and analytics. Noted marketing and positioning expert Laura Ries of consulting firm Ries & Ries along with negotiation expert Chris Voss from the Black Swan Group will also be featured speakers.

eVestment's John Molesphini, Global Head of Insights, will present the annual industry trends briefing, which will focus on the global movement of institutional assets, the asset classes and strategies currently of most interest to investors and consultants, spreads on capital markets assumptions for 2019 and other trends.

The conference agenda also includes breakout sessions with specialized content for sales and marketing leaders and those heading RFP and database functions. And throughout the three-day agenda, hands-on learning opportunities are available for beginner, intermediate and advanced eVestment users.

The conference will be held at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center at 2450 Galleria Parkway in Atlanta.

For full conference information and to register, please click here . If you're a current eVestment client, your client success manager can provide more information. If you're not an eVestment client, please note your registration will be reviewed before it is confirmed.

