NanoXplore Announces Closing of $31 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:GRA) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced "bought deal" private placement for total gross proceeds of $30,988,240 (the "Offering"). The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc. and including GMP Securities L.P., Paradigm Capital Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Beacon Securities Limited (collectively the "Underwriters").

The Offering was comprised of the issuance of 16,144,800 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the Corporation, including 760,800 Common Shares issued pursuant to the Underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $1.30 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $20,988,240 and $10,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures") due December 31, 2023 to BDC with an interest rate of 8.00% per annum. The Debentures will be convertible at the holder's option into common shares of the Corporation (the "Debenture Common Shares") at a conversion price of $1.84 per Debenture Common Share.

BDC's involvement in the Offering is part of its $700-million, five-year commitment to help high-potential Canadian cleantech firms with market-ready technology or products meet the capital-intensive needs of scaling and achieving timely growth. "We believe that NanoXplore's proprietary graphene production technology coupled with its vertically integrated business model is a unique and compelling value proposition to enable commercial graphene adoption," said Susan Rohac, Vice President, Cleantech Practice at BDC. "NanoXplore's proposed 10,000-tonnes-per-year graphene plant will give the company a sizable first-mover advantage by producing large quantities at prices well below current levels. The company maintains strong R&D partnerships with leading Canadian research institutions and the management team's steady commercial focus will ensure that the innovations produced continue to meet market needs."

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for capital expenditures to expand the existing graphene production plant, add new production lines, purchase equipment, increase working capital and for general corporate purposes. The Corporation has no intention to apply to list the Debentures on the TSX-V.

All of the securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period which will expire on May 12, 2019 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX-V.

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene corporation, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets, as well as standard and custom graphene enhanced plastic and composite products. NanoXplore has recently completed the acquisition of Sigma Industries and now employs near 400 people, with production plants in Canada, US, and Switzerland.

About BDC

BDC is the only bank devoted exclusively to entrepreneurs. It promotes Canadian entrepreneurship with a focus on small and medium-sized businesses. With its 123 business centres from coast to coast, BDC provides businesses in all industries with financing and advisory services. Its investment arm, BDC Capital, offers equity, venture capital and flexible growth and transition capital solutions. BDC is also the first financial institution in Canada to receive B Corp certification. To find out more, visit www.bdc.ca.

