Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
January 11, 2019 9:00am   Comments
Share:

WILMERDING, Pa., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) declared its regular quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share, payable on Feb. 22, 2019 to holders of record on Feb. 8, 2019.

Wabtec Corporation (www.wabtec.com) is a leading global provider of equipment, systems and value-added services for transit and freight rail. Through its subsidiaries, the company manufactures a range of products for locomotives, freight cars and passenger transit vehicles. The company also builds new switcher and commuter locomotives, and provides aftermarket services. The company has facilities located throughout the world.

Contact:

Tim Wesley                                                      Phone: 412.825.1543                                             Wabtec Corporation
                                                                          E-mail: twesley@wabtec.com                                1001 Air Brake Avenue
                                                                          Website: www.wabtec.com                                     Wilmerding, PA 15148

wab logo.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga