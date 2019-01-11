Rapid7 to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on February 7

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD), powering SecOps through its visibility, analytics and automation cloud, today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Thursday, February 7, 2019 following the close of regular market trading.



The company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 877-357-4230 (domestic) or 629-228-0721 (international). The call will also be available live via webcast on the company's website at https://investors.rapid7.com .

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 access code 6096466 and will be available until February 14, 2019. A webcast replay will be available at https://investors.rapid7.com .

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) powers the practice of SecOps by delivering shared visibility, analytics, and automation that unites security, IT, and DevOps teams. The Rapid7 Insight platform empowers these teams to jointly manage and reduce risk, detect and contain attackers, and analyze and optimize operations. Rapid7 technology, services, and research drive vulnerability management, application security, incident detection and response, and log management for 7,400 organizations across more than 120 countries, including 52% of the Fortune 100.

Press contact:

Caitlin Doherty

Rapid7, Public Relations Manager

press@rapid7.com

857-990-4240