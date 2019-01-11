Blissco Signs Distribution Agreement with Pharmadrug in Germany

Not for distribution in the U.S. or to U.S. Newswires

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blissco Cannabis Corp. (CSE:BLIS) (OTCQB:HSTRF) (FRA: GQ4B), ("Blissco") or the ("Company") is a Canadian wellness cannabis brand based in British Columbia and licensed producer, processor, and distributor of premium dried cannabis and cannabis oil. Today, the Company is pleased to announce its newly formed strategic partnership with Pharmadrug Production GmbH ("Pharmadrug") for distribution of Blissco's product in Germany.

Pharmadrug will actively promote Blissco's dried cannabis product across its expansive medical cannabis network in the German market. Pharmadrug is a private pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, and an international distributor and manufacturer for pharmaceutical products in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

"We are excited to partner with Pharmadrug and enter the German market. Building international partnerships is a key component of Blissco's growth strategy, and we are looking forward to hosting German inspectors for a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspection of the Blissco facility in late January," said Damian Kettlewell, CEO of Blissco.

A successful GMP inspection is required to earn a GMP certification which will enable Pharmadrug and Blissco to apply for import and export permits to begin shipping. Germany is the largest legal cannabis market in the world with a population of over 82 million people who have federal insurance coverage for cannabis.

"As a German entrepreneur, I very much appreciate the pleasant and efficient co-operation with Blissco. We are proud and confident to bring such a dedicated team into the growth-oriented German market," said Pharmadrug CEO Thomas Raab.

About Pharmadrug Production GmbH

Pharmadrug Production GmbH, Hamburg, is a medium-sized German pharmaceutical company with established business in Africa and the Middle East. Pharmadrug is specialized in purchasing and manufacturing generic pharmaceuticals as well as marketing healthcare products and active pharmaceutical substances (APIs), finished dosage forms (FDF), medical consumables, and devices. Its subsidiary Septichem is specialized in water disinfection and purification systems. Pharmadrug has combined quality, speed, service, and high cost-efficiency to satisfy governmental and private customers worldwide since 1982.

About Blissco Cannabis Corp.

Blissco Cannabis Corp. (CSE:BLIS) (OTCQB:HSTRF) (FRA: GQ4B) is a Canadian wellness cannabis brand based in British Columbia and a licensed producer, processor, and distributor of premium dried cannabis and cannabis oil.

Blissco is committed to providing distinguished service to its medical clients and plans to launch a telemedicine app to offer mobile access to a Nurse Practitioner for easy guidance and access to a prescription for medical cannabis products. Blissco is also developing an e-commerce website for its medical clients that will house a curated shop of premium dried cannabis, cannabis oil and related products. Blissco will be selling adult-use dried cannabis and processed products in Canadian provinces.

Blissco provides processing, extraction and distribution services to the growing market of licensed Canadian cannabis cultivators. The Company leverages cutting-edge technology and is continuously developing its network of top-tier industry cultivators, retailers, and innovators. Blissco is backed by an experienced team that is deeply in tune and integrated with industry partners and Blissco's clients.

