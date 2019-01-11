Energous Corporation Announces Participation in 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wire-free, power-at-a-distance charging technology, today announced that Stephen R. Rizzone, President and CEO, will present a company overview at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 at 9:20 a.m. ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York. The company will also conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.
The presentation will be broadcast live on the events section of the Energous website at Energous.com, where it will also be archived for 90 days.
About Energous Corporation
Energous Corporation is the developer of WattUp® -- an award-winning, wire-free charging technology that will transform the way consumers and industries charge and power electronic devices at home, in the office, in the car and beyond. WattUp is a revolutionary radio frequency (RF) based charging solution that delivers intelligent, scalable power via radio bands, similar to a Wi-Fi router. WattUp differs from older wireless charging systems in that it delivers contained power, at a distance -- thus resulting in a wire-free experience that saves users from having to remember to plug in their devices. For more information, please visit Energous.com.
