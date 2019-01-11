FTI Consulting Leads Who's Who Legal Arbitration Expert Witnesses List for Ninth Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced that the firm has maintained its top position on the Who's Who Legal Arbitration 2019: Expert Witnesses list, which is researched in collaboration with Global Arbitration Review.



FTI Consulting topped the list for the ninth consecutive year, with 54 expert witnesses from the firm's Economic Consulting segment, including its Compass Lexecon subsidiary, and its Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment. The Who's Who Legal Arbitration 2019: Expert Witnesses list includes 236 of the world's most highly regarded arbitration damages and valuation practitioners across 22 jurisdictions.

The 54 expert witnesses from FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon represent the most professionals ever recognized from one firm and more than four times the number of experts from the next leading firm. Collectively, FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon experts account for nearly 25 percent of the total list.

"The fact that we have led this impressive list for nine consecutive years reflects our commitment to sustain our position as the leading international arbitration firm globally. We are extraordinarily proud that the depth and caliber of our experts is being recognized by our peers and clients alike," said Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting.

In addition, 11 FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon experts were named Global Elite Thought Leaders for Arbitration, placing them among 26 individuals who received the highest number of nominations from peers, corporate counsel and other market sources. FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon experts recognized as Global Elite Thought leaders include Manuel Abdala, Mike Allen, Mark Bezant, Pablo López Zadicoff, Graham McNeill, Boaz Moselle, James Nicholson, Chris Osborne, Mike Pilgrem, Pablo Spiller and Sebastian Zuccon.

Who's Who Legal also identified 30 professionals globally as Arbitration Future Leaders, who are experts under the age of 45 who the market considers to be the future leaders of the profession. Managing Directors Alex Davie and Ben Johnson were among the professionals honored on this list.

FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon professionals recognized in the Who's Who Legal Arbitration 2019: Expert Witnesses guide include the following:

FTI Consulting

Compass Lexecon

*Expert witnesses named to this list every year since its inception in 2010.

