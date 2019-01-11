FTI Consulting Leads Who's Who Legal Arbitration Expert Witnesses List for Ninth Consecutive Year
WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced that the firm has maintained its top position on the Who's Who Legal Arbitration 2019: Expert Witnesses list, which is researched in collaboration with Global Arbitration Review.
FTI Consulting topped the list for the ninth consecutive year, with 54 expert witnesses from the firm's Economic Consulting segment, including its Compass Lexecon subsidiary, and its Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment. The Who's Who Legal Arbitration 2019: Expert Witnesses list includes 236 of the world's most highly regarded arbitration damages and valuation practitioners across 22 jurisdictions.
The 54 expert witnesses from FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon represent the most professionals ever recognized from one firm and more than four times the number of experts from the next leading firm. Collectively, FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon experts account for nearly 25 percent of the total list.
"The fact that we have led this impressive list for nine consecutive years reflects our commitment to sustain our position as the leading international arbitration firm globally. We are extraordinarily proud that the depth and caliber of our experts is being recognized by our peers and clients alike," said Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting.
In addition, 11 FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon experts were named Global Elite Thought Leaders for Arbitration, placing them among 26 individuals who received the highest number of nominations from peers, corporate counsel and other market sources. FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon experts recognized as Global Elite Thought leaders include Manuel Abdala, Mike Allen, Mark Bezant, Pablo López Zadicoff, Graham McNeill, Boaz Moselle, James Nicholson, Chris Osborne, Mike Pilgrem, Pablo Spiller and Sebastian Zuccon.
Who's Who Legal also identified 30 professionals globally as Arbitration Future Leaders, who are experts under the age of 45 who the market considers to be the future leaders of the profession. Managing Directors Alex Davie and Ben Johnson were among the professionals honored on this list.
FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon professionals recognized in the Who's Who Legal Arbitration 2019: Expert Witnesses guide include the following:
FTI Consulting
- Mike Allen, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
- Chaitanya Arora, Senior Managing Director – Singapore
- David Ashton, Senior Managing Director – London*
- Mark Bezant, Senior Managing Director – London*
- Braden Billiet, Senior Director – Seoul
- Matthias Cazier-Darmois, Managing Director – Paris
- Garry Crossley, Senior Managing Director – Singapore*
- Alex Davie, Managing Director – London
- Richard Edwards, Senior Managing Director – London
- John Ellison, Senior Managing Director – London*
- Juliette Fortin, Senior Managing Director – Paris
- Greg Harman, Senior Managing Director – London
- Steve Harris, Senior Managing Director – Dubai
- Thomas Hofbauer, Senior Managing Director – Munich
- Will Inglis, Senior Managing Director – Singapore
- Mrinal Jain, Senior Director – Mumbai
- Ben Johnson, Managing Director – Hong Kong
- Christopher Larkin, Senior Managing Director – Toronto
- John Lisle, Managing Director – Cape Town
- Noel Matthews, Senior Managing Director – London
- Montek Mayal, Senior Managing Director – New Delhi
- Graham McNeill, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
- Meloria Meschi, Senior Managing Director – London
- Charles Mikulka, Senior Managing Director – New York
- Neal Mizrahi, Senior Managing Director – Toronto
- James Nicholson, Senior Managing Director – Paris*
- Chris Osborne, Affiliate – London*
- Mike Pilgrem, Senior Managing Director – London*
- David Rogers, Managing Director – London
- Jon Rowell, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
- James Searby, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Kenneth Stern, Senior Managing Director – New York
- James Taylor, Senior Managing Director – Singapore
- Navin Waghe, Senior Managing Director – London
- Dawna Wright, Senior Managing Director – Melbourne
- Andrew Wynn, Senior Managing Director – London
Compass Lexecon
- Manuel Abdala, Executive Vice President – Washington, D.C.*
- Charles Augustine, Senior Consultant – Boston
- Carla Chavich, Senior Vice President – New York
- Lorenzo Coppi, Executive Vice President – London
- Julian Delamer, Senior Vice President – London
- Neil Dryden, Executive Vice President – London
- Daniel Fischel, Chairman and President – Chicago
- Eric Henson, Executive Vice President – Boston
- Joseph Kalt, Senior Economist – Boston*
- Pablo López Zadicoff, Senior Vice President – Washington, D.C.
- Boaz Moselle, Executive Vice President – London
- Miguel Nakhlé, Senior Vice President – Houston
- Jorge Padilla, Senior Managing Director – Madrid*
- Alejandro Requejo, Executive Vice President – Madrid
- Marcelo Schoeters, Senior Vice President – Buenos Aires*
- David Sevy, Executive Vice President – Paris
- Pablo Spiller, Senior Consultant – New York*
- Nadine Watson, Senior Vice President – Madrid
- Elena Zoido, Senior Vice President – Madrid
- Sebastian Zuccon, Senior Vice President – Buenos Aires
*Expert witnesses named to this list every year since its inception in 2010.
