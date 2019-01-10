Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation On Behalf Of Microchip Technology Inc. Investors (MCHP)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP ) ("Microchip" or "the Company") and whether the Company's officers and directors complied with their legal obligations to the Company and its shareholders.



On May 31, 2018, Microchip promised investors hundreds of millions of dollars in synergies following its acquisition of Microsemi Corporation ("Microsemi"). However, just months later, on August 9, 2018, Microchip disclosed that the Company's financial performance was adversely impacted by the acquisition of Microsemi.

GPM's investigation focuses on whether the Company and its directors breached any fiduciary duties owed to shareholders.

