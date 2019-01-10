Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation On Behalf Of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. Investors (GSB)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE American: GSB ) ("GlobalSCAPE" or "the Company") and whether the Company's officers and directors complied with their legal obligations to the Company and its shareholders.



On August 7, 2017, GlobalSCAPE disclosed that its audit committee "has been conducting an investigation into certain transactions in the fourth quarter of 2016 involving improper arrangements with customers that circumvented the Company's internal controls and their potential effect on previously reported revenue." The Company further disclosed that it "intends to effect a restatement of its previously issued financial statements through filing an amended Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and an amended Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017."

GPM's investigation focuses on whether the Company and its directors breached any fiduciary duties owed to shareholders.

If you own GlobalSCAPE shares, if you have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.