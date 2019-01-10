Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation On Behalf Of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. Investors (AQUA)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA ) ("Evoqua" or "the Company") and whether the Company's officers and directors complied with their legal obligations to the Company and its shareholders.



On October 30, 2018, Evoqua announced poor preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2018. Evoqua disclosed that the underperformances were "primarily due to acquisition system integration issues, supply chain disruptions influenced by tariffs and an extended delay on a large aquatics project."

GPM's investigation focuses on whether the Company and its directors breached any fiduciary duties owed to shareholders.

If you own Evoqua shares, if you have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.