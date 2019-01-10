Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation On Behalf Of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET ) ("MetLife" or "the Company") and whether the Company's officers and directors complied with their legal obligations to the Company and its shareholders.



On January 29, 2018, MetLife announced it postponed the Company's 2017 earnings report and conference call, citing "material weakness" in its financial reporting. MetLife also disclosed that it expected to increase its annuity reserves in total between $525 million and $575 million.

GPM's investigation focuses on whether the Company and its directors breached any fiduciary duties owed to shareholders.

