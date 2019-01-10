LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Liberty Health Sciences Inc. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (OTC:LHSIF, XCNQ: LHS)) securities between June 28, 2018 and December 3, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Liberty, in conjunction with Aphria, was involved in a scheme whereby numerous fraudulent acquisitions and transactions were made to provide undue benefits to both companies' insiders; and



as a result, Liberty's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

In September 2018, Liberty sold its stake in Aphria Inc. ("Aphria"). On December 3, 2018, Quintessential Capital Management and Hindenburg Research issued a report entitled "Aphria: A Shell Game with a Cannabis Business on the Side," claiming that Aphria was part of a scheme orchestrated by a network of insiders to divert funds away from shareholders and into their own pockets.

On this news, Liberty's stock price fell $0.36 per share, or nearly 34%, over the next two trading days to close at $0.70 on December 4, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

