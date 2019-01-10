Market Overview

Conference Call – 1st Quarter 2019 Results

Globe Newswire  
January 10, 2019 2:57pm   Comments
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2019 first quarter results on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 17:30 (Eastern Time).

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. John Holliday, Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Manon Lacroix, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-877-223-4471.  A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642, access code 8589737#.  This recording will be available until February 7, 2019.

For further information:

Manon Lacroix
Chief Financial Officer
Tel./Tél. : (514) 940-4350
www.lanticrogers.com

logorogers200.jpg

