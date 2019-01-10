How gaming and social media are designed to keep teenagers hooked: An evening event for gamers, parents and professionals with Cam Adair, hosted by The Sinneave Family Foundation

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Is gaming, social media or screen time a problem for you, someone you work with or someone you know? Few would argue that many teens and adults spend too much time on-line. Several studies have found that excessive screen time can have adverse health effects on all ages of individuals. According to Statistics Canada's 2016 General Social Survey , nearly all Canadians use the internet every day, and Alberta has the highest percentage of internet users at 94%. Apple recently introduced screen time measures to help tackle the problem. Experts around the world are calling attention to this issue.



Cam Adair will be in Calgary on January 22, 2019 at 7pm at the Taylor Institute for Teaching and Learning Atrium and Forum to present:

‘How gaming and social media are designed to keep teenagers hooked"

Cam Adair is a speaker, entrepreneur, and pioneer on video game addiction. He is the founder of Game Quitters, the world's largest support community for video game addiction, serving 50,000 members in 94 countries. Named one of Canada's top 150 leaders in Mental Health , his work has been published in Psychiatry Research , and featured in two TEDx talks , the New York Times, Forbes, BBC, ABC 20/20, and Vice, amongst others.

Sign language interpretation is being provided courtesy of DEAF Alberta. Please email info@sinneavefoundation.org or call 403.210.5000 to reserve a seat close to the interpreters or for other accommodations.

Tickets are only $10 and are available online .

About The Sinneave Family Foundation

The Sinneave Family Foundation (Sinneave) is a registered charity, dedicated to improving the transition to adulthood for individuals with autism. Since 2008, Sinneave has focused on transition planning, information and navigation, and we are actively involved in skill development. We work with individuals, families, communities and systems, leveraging partnerships across our networks to improve outcomes in three areas:

Continuing Education

Employment

Independent Living

Sinneave operates The Ability Hub, located on The University of Calgary campus. For information about current services and activities please visit or contact us at:

