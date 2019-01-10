Meridian Energy Group's Water Allocation Permit for the Davis Refinery Upheld by North Dakota Administrative Law Judge

BELFIELD, N.D., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Energy Group, Inc., the leading developer of innovative and environmentally-compliant oil refining facilities, announced today that an Administrative Law Judge has recommended that the Office of the North Dakota State Engineer ("OSE") affirm the Water Allocation Permit Meridian was issued in July of 2017.



Meridian had received the recommended decision from the OSE for the Davis Refinery Water Allocation Permit for groundwater to be drawn from the Dakota Aquifer. The Dakota Aquifer is a briny, non-potable water formation approximately 5,700 feet deep at the Davis Refinery location. It therefore does not compete in any way with potable water consumption, such as that used by farmers and ranchers, or the local Belfield community. Data and scientific verification confirmed this analysis. The decision of the OSE has now been reviewed, and the recommendation has been issued that the OSE should once again approve the allocation as permitted.

William Prentice, CEO of Meridian, said of the ALJ decision, "Once again we are gratified that our work, and the work of the various State agencies involved, are withstanding this intensive litigation-related review. The process and competency of these agencies is something North Dakota should be proud of. We are looking forward to bringing this ground-breaking and beneficial project to North Dakota."

About Meridian Energy Group, Inc.

The Mission of Meridian Energy Group, Inc. is to provide long-term shareholder value through the development and operation of the cleanest, most efficient and environmentally-compliant crude oil refineries in the world, benefiting the community and its investors. Established in 2013, Meridian is led by industry experts with a combined 500 years of world-class expertise in energy & hydrocarbon processing, project development, finance, and large capital project management. Meridian Energy Group, Inc. current headquarters is in Belfield, ND.

For more information, visit: http://www.meridianenergygroupinc.com