PSI's Acquisition of QuarterLine Strengthens its Position as a Health IT Leader

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planned Systems International, Inc. (PSI) today announced that it has acquired QuarterLine, LLC. QuarterLine is a healthcare services company delivering expertise in a wide range of clinical solutions and insights, behavioral health solutions, virtual care and telemedicine solutions, and enterprise technology services to public and private-sector customers. This acquisition expands PSI's current contract and customer base, adding critical capabilities in health care delivery and IT operations, and strengthening service offerings to its growing list of federal, state, local and commercial customers.



Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, QuarterLine was founded in 2009 and has other office locations in North Carolina and Arizona. The company supports government and commercial customers nationwide in all areas of healthcare, including supporting our nation's active duty military and veterans with clinical services, providing expertise in pharma, health policy and federal health initiatives, and navigating complex regulatory and business environments.

"We are thrilled to welcome QuarterLine into the PSI family," said Terry Lin, CEO. "PSI and QuarterLine share a similar corporate culture and a deep commitment to our customers, employees, partners and community. This acquisition represents an important building block to both organizations as we continue to adopt the mission of our customers and deliver exemplary solutions to improve the delivery of healthcare, while maintaining a top-notch, engaged workplace for our employees."

Pamela Graff, President and CEO of QuarterLine, added, "We're excited about the synergy created by joining with PSI, an organization that shares our values of innovation, collaboration and technical excellence. We look forward to serving our customers better than ever before, and to continuing to provide concrete solutions for some of the most complex problems facing healthcare agencies, national security and government missions."

This adds to PSI's recent acquisition of KINEX, Inc., a cybersecurity, modeling and simulation, and software development company. These acquisitions broaden PSI's health IT and cybersecurity capabilities to better serve its federal, state, local and commercial clients.

About Planned Systems International, Inc.

Founded in 1988, PSI is a CMMI Maturity Level 3-appraised, ISO® 9001:2015, ISO® 20000-1:2011, ISO® 27001:2013, and ISO® 14001:2015-certified enterprise IT solutions and management consulting services provider specializing in Healthcare & Healthcare IT, Cyber Security & Intelligent Information Sharing, and Advisory & Assistance Services. PSI has a stellar record of past performance and award-winning experience, and our core capabilities include: Enterprise Architecture & Design; Software Development & Maintenance; Systems Integration; IT Modernization; IV&V Testing Services; Cloud Computing; E-Learning & Medical Modeling & Simulation; Big Data Analytics & Business Intelligence; Mobility & Theatre Support Systems.

PSI has earned a reputation for applying the state-of-the-art technologies and the industry's most successful methodologies to support business solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD), Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and other Government clients.



For more information, visit www.plan-sys.com