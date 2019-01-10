SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - January 28, 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GreenSky, Inc. ("GreenSky" or the "Company") (GSKY) and its directors, on behalf of purchasers of Class A common stock acquired in GreenSky's initial public offering ("IPO"), which closed on May 29, 2018. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/gsky.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and misleading statements and omissions in the Offering Documents about the revenue effects of the change in the classes of merchants for whom it facilitated loans. The complaint continues to allege that GreenSky charged its solar merchants high transaction fees but charged healthcare businesses substantially lower transaction fees. When the truth was disclosed, GreenSky share prices dropped precipitously, and investors who made purchases pursuant or traceable to the IPO suffered harm.



On November 6, 2018, GreenSky reduced its 2018 transaction volume guidance from between $5.1 and $5.3 billion to between $4.9 and $5.1 billion. The company also reduced its full year adjusted EBITDA guidance from between $192 and $199 million to between $165 and $175 million, blaming the decreases to a general labor shortage and adverse shifts in its loan mix. Following this news, GreenSky stock dropped significantly, damaging investors.



