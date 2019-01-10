Friendship Force Welcomes New Directors

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendship Force International (FFI), the world's pioneer in promoting global understanding and peace through the citizen homestay experience, is proud to announce three additions to its international Board of Directors . Christiane Beaupre of Montreal, Canada, Chuck Goldfarb of Washington, DC and Marilyn Peterson of Albany, Ore. begin terms on the board this month.



Christiane Beaupré has been involved with Friendship Force Montreal since 2009, holding a number of positions with the local organization, including secretary and president. Christiane holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, spending her professional career in federal public service in Canada.

Chuck Goldfarb is a second-generation Friendship Force member. His involvement in the National Capital Area (Washington, D.C.) club began in 2006. A public policy economist, Chuck spent 39 years in both the public and private sectors specializing in telecommunications and media.

Marilyn Peterson started out her professional career as a high school Latin teacher in Oregon, before leaving teaching for a career at Hewlett Packard (HP). She held a variety of positions at HP before retiring. While residing in Albany, Ore., Friendship Force has become an important part of Marilyn's retirement, and she has traveled to numerous countries, served as a Journey Coordinator, and as a Field Representative for the Pacific Northwest/Northern Rockies Region, which includes Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana.

The governing Board of Directors of Friendship Force International consists of volunteers who contribute their time and expertise to overseeing the global operations of the organization. Each board member serves a four-year term.

ABOUT FRIENDSHIP FORCE INTERNATIONAL

Friendship Force International is a non-profit organization with more than 15,000 volunteer members in more than 300 clubs in 66 countries across six continents. Friendship Force has been promoting global understanding across borders for more than 40 years by arranging short homestays, called journeys, that blossom into lifelong friendships. Members are "citizen ambassadors" with the power to promote good relations at a personal level, bringing peace through friendship to an increasingly divided world.

