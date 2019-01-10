Agero Strengthens Executive Team with Bill Gerraughty as Chief Financial Officer

MEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agero, Inc. , a market leader in software-enabled driver assistance services for automotive manufacturers and insurance providers in North America, has continued to expand its leadership team with the appointment of Bill Gerraughty as Chief Financial Officer, responsible for all finance and facilities functions. Bill's addition follows the December 2018 announcement of new Chief Operations Officer George Horvat.



Bill will be responsible for all finance and facilities functions, leveraging his extensive experience to support Agero's continuous growth and software-led innovation in roadside assistance, accident management, consumer affairs and telematics services for the insurance and automotive manufacturing industries.





Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Dave Ferrick, Bill will oversee Agero's financial strategy as the company continues to enhance its process excellence across business functions, driving new opportunities and supporting major initiatives. As part of this, Bill will focus on building strong relationships with clients and partners, as well as acting as a strategic partner to the leadership team.

"Bill joins us at an exciting moment in time as we focus on software-led innovation and new business models for our partners – transforming our business and the industry," said Dave Ferrick, Agero CEO. "With his impressive history in financial stewardship and skill developing creative operational strategies, Bill will be integral in helping us accelerate our growth path and continue to deliver differentiated value for clients."

Bill's experience is robust, with nearly 30 years of management and leadership in international finance and operations at private, start-up and publicly-traded software and technology companies. He has extensive experience in M&A, financial modeling and operational planning, in addition to proven skills in developing strategies that build and sustain growth.



Prior to joining Agero, Bill filled the CFO role at several Boston-area technology companies. Most recently, he was CFO at OnProcess Technology, a tech-enabled services company focused on the after-market service supply chain. Prior to that, Bill held various finance-related leadership positions at Sparta Systems, NMS Communications, Infinium Software and others. Bill began his career at PwC in Boston and is currently a board member of LiveData, Inc., a provider of real-time operational intelligence solutions for the healthcare and utilities market. A certified public accountant, Bill holds a BS in Accounting from Babson College and an MBA from the Franklin W. Olin Graduate School of Business.

Agero's mission is to safeguard consumers on the road through a unique combination of platform intelligence and human powered solutions, strengthening our clients' relationships with their drivers. We are a leading provider of driving solutions, including roadside assistance, accident management, consumer affairs and telematics. The company protects 115 million vehicles in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and other diversified clients. Managing one of the largest national networks of service providers, Agero responds to more than 12 million requests annually for assistance. Agero, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Medford, Mass., with operations throughout North America.

