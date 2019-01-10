International Speedway Corporation to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: ISCA; OTC Bulletin Board: ISCB) ("ISC") will host a conference call to discuss the Company's fiscal 2018 fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate, dial (888) 694-4641 five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time and request to be connected to the ISC earnings call, identification number 7465119. A live Webcast will also be available at that time on the Company's Web site, www.internationalspeedwaycorporation.com , under the "Investor Relations" section. A replay will be available two hours after the end of the call through midnight Thursday, February 7, 2019. To access, dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the code 7465119, or visit the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's Web site.

International Speedway Corporation is a leading promoter of motorsports activities, currently promoting more than 100 racing events annually as well as numerous other motorsports-related activities. The Company owns and/or operates 13 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities, including Daytona International Speedway® in Florida (home of the DAYTONA 500®); Talladega Superspeedway® in Alabama; Michigan International Speedway® located outside Detroit; Richmond Raceway® in Virginia; Auto Club Speedway of Southern CaliforniaSM near Los Angeles; Kansas Speedway® in Kansas City, Kansas; ISM Raceway near Phoenix, Arizona; Chicagoland Speedway® and Route 66 RacewaySM near Chicago, Illinois; Homestead-Miami SpeedwaySM in Florida; Martinsville Speedway® in Virginia; Darlington Raceway® in South Carolina; and Watkins Glen International® in New York.

The Company also owns and operates Motor Racing NetworkSM, the nation's largest independent sports radio network and Americrown Service, a subsidiary that provides catering services, and food and beverage concessions. In addition, the Company owns ONE DAYTONA, the retail, dining and entertainment development across from Daytona International Speedway, and has a 50 percent interest in the Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway. For more information, visit the Company's Web site at www.internationalspeedwaycorporation.com.

CONTACT:﻿



Investor Relations

(386) 681-6516﻿





