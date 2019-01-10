AEO Showcases Smart Shopping Experience at NRF 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRF 2019 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) and Aila Technologies are showcasing the American Eagle brand's new interactive fitting room technology at NRF 2019 Retail's Big Show this week. As part of AEO Inc.'s ongoing initiative to elevate customers' in-store experiences, this new interactive fitting room experience has been launched in several American Eagle flagship stores around the United States, including Boston, Las Vegas and San Francisco.



American Eagle's new Interactive Fitting Room, powered by Aila Technologies, is now live at select locations across the United States.



"We recognize the way our customers shop is constantly evolving," said Dave Repp, AEO's Chief Technology Officer. "We are dedicated to embracing innovative technologies that can address their needs, and by partnering with Aila Technologies, we've been able to provide an enhanced fitting room experience, while empowering our store associates to better serve and connect with our customers."

Mounted in each fitting room, Aila's Interactive Kiosk powers custom-built software that allows shoppers to easily scan items on a sleek, iOS-based device. Shoppers can immediately see and request other available sizes and styles, receive product recommendations, view running cart totals, email information to themselves or potential gift givers and more—all without ever leaving the fitting room. Store associates receive notifications and can quickly deliver any other pieces the shopper wants to try on.

In addition to providing an all-in-one solution delivering an intuitive user experience, the technology also addresses concerns such as device security, loss prevention, customer privacy and ease of integration. With Aila's proprietary technology, AEO is creating an exceptional customer experience, while gaining invaluable insight into shopping behaviors.

"Forward-thinking retailers like AEO that actively listen to their customers' needs are readily embracing digital transformation—both online and in-store," noted Aila CEO Jason Gulbinas. "Aila products help retailers deliver digital experiences in-store that better engage today's tech-savvy consumers. We are thrilled by the results we've seen in American Eagle stores to date, and we're excited to continue working with the AEO team to elevate customer experiences in brick-and-mortar retail and drive business results."

Aila's intuitive scanning technology has driven notable improvements in American Eagle's customer engagement when compared to non-scanning fitting rooms. AEO plans to expand the interactive fitting room experience to more stores in 2019.

To see the technology in action, join AEO and Aila at the NRF 2019 Big Show in booth #1240.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. The company operates more than 1,000 stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com .

About American Eagle

Since 1977, American Eagle has offered an assortment of specialty apparel and accessories for men and women that enables self-expression and empowers our customers to celebrate their individuality. The brand has broadened its leadership in jeans by producing innovative fabric with options for all styles and fits for all at a value. We aren't just passionate about making great clothing, we're passionate about making real connections with the people who wear them. Visit www.ae.com to find your perfect pair of #AEJeans.

About Aila

Aila Technologies delivers seamless experiences for enterprises that unite real-world and online operations to delight customers, empower employees and streamline processes at every touchpoint. Powered by our proprietary TrueScan technology, Aila's suite of sleek fixed and mobile products add effortless scanning to iOS-based devices. Leading retailers such as Aldo, Stop & Shop, and Rent the Runway turn to Aila for crucial enterprise use cases from point of sale and self checkout to price checking and inventory management. Learn how Aila Technologies is making every interaction and transaction we touch more valuable, for every enterprise partner, every day, at ailatech.com .

