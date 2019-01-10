Swrve Appoints Tara Ryan as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swrve , the leader in multi-channel marketing automation, today announced it has appointed Tara Ryan as chief marketing officer (CMO). Ryan will drive the growth of one of the industry's most intelligent customer engagement platforms, which is built to enable global brands to optimize their digital presence across channels, devices, and time zones. Swrve has also announced Barry Nolan as the company's new chief strategy officer.



As CMO, Ryan will guide the company's marketing strategy as it moves into 2019 and beyond. Prior to joining Swrve, Ryan was the CMO for Skuid, a no-code cloud platform for rapid digital innovation; and, CMO for Coupa Software, a leading provider of cloud-based financial applications. At Coupa, Ryan developed the company's branding, marketing, and communications strategies for a successful initial public offering (IPO). Ryan has overseen, to great success, marketing, communications, and growth roles at global companies. SaaS Reports recently named her as one of the Top Women Leaders in SaaS.

This appointment comes during a large swell of momentum for Swrve. In July, Gartner named Swrve as a "leader" in its inaugural "2018 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms" report. In the same month, Swrve launched version 3.0 of its leading platform, which includes the processing of real-time behavioral data from multiple sources, builds audiences, and triggers messaging based on user behavior. In August, Swrve opened its APAC office; and, in September, it named Tom Aitchison as its new CEO.

"I congratulate Tara on her appointment as CMO. In this role, she'll help today's popular brands re-envision and refine messaging experiences with their customers," said Tom Aitchison, CEO at Swrve. "Tara is a successful marketing executive that understands the business value creation through enterprise software today. She and I created a fantastic formula for Sales and Marketing success at Coupa and we plan to replicate and surpass those achievements here at Swrve."

Swrve helps brands communicate, engage and increase revenues at the point of customer engagement, with multi-channel marketing automation software that delivers the most intelligent and microtargeted messages in relevant moments across mobile, web and TV apps. The company has a worldwide enterprise customer base. Swrve's technology has been deployed in over 3.5 billion apps to date.

