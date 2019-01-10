Adial Pharmaceuticals to Present at The 2019 Wall Street Conference

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL, ADILW)), www.adialpharma.com , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of medicines for addiction, today announced that William Stilley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adial, will be presenting at the 2019 Wall Street Conference ( http://wallstconference.com/ ). The conference will be held on Wednesday, January 16th, 2019 at the Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida and the presentation will be at 1:20 PM Eastern Standard Time.



The Wall Street Conference is one of the premiere conferences in the venture capital arena and small cap marketplace. Financial industry leaders from the hedge fund, investment banking, and private equity worlds, as well as sophisticated investors, attend the Wall Street Conference every year to discuss significant trends in emerging and growth industries.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder ("AUD"). A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). The Company plans to commence a Phase 3 clinical trial using AD04 for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as opioid use disorder, gambling, and obesity.

