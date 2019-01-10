Century Fire Protection Completes Two Acquisitions

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) ("FirstService") announced today that its subsidiary, Century Fire Protection ("Century"), has recently acquired Commercial Fire & Communications, Inc. ("Commercial Fire") and Allied Fire Protection, Inc. ("Allied Fire"). The leaders of both businesses have retained equity interests and will continue to run day-to-day operations. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.



Commercial Fire, established in 1980, is a leading provider of installation and inspection services for fire alarm and sprinkler protection systems on behalf of clients in the healthcare, property management and hospitality industries across southwestern Florida.

Founded in 1985, Allied Fire specializes in fire sprinkler and suppression systems serving medical, industrial and commercial facilities throughout North Carolina, particularly in the northeastern part of the state.

"These two acquisitions expand our geographic footprint in key markets within the southeast U.S. and further deepen our fire sprinkler suppression and alarm system capabilities," said Scott Tutterow, CEO of Century. "We are excited to be partnering with the leaders of both Commercial Fire and Allied Fire as they drive further growth in their operations in the coming years," he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential – North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands – one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than US$1.8 billion in annual revenues and has more than 19,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Subordinate Voting Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV". More information is available at www.firstservice.com .

