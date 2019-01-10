Barrick to Announce Q4 2018 Results on February 13, Preliminary Q4 Production Results on January 21

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "company") will release its fourth quarter results to end December 2018 on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation on the results at 11:00 a.m. EST at Barrick's head office in Toronto on that day. The presentation will be linked to a webcast and conference call.



Release of Q4 preliminary production and sales information

January 21, 16:30 EST / 21:30 UTC

Q4 results release

February 13, 07:00 EST / 12:00 UTC

Toronto results presentation

February 13, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC

Barrick head office,

TD Canada Trust Tower

161 Bay Street, Suite 3700, Toronto

Conference call and webcast linked to presentation

February 13, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC

US/Canada (toll-free): 1 800 319 4610

UK (toll-free): 0808 101 2791

International (toll): +1 416 915 3239

Webcast

If you wish to attend the presentation in Toronto, please contact Kathy du Plessis at Barrick@dpapr.com or Deni Nicoski at DNicoski@barrick.com .

The Q4 2018 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com .

The webcast will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 2852.

The company will release preliminary production and sales information for Q4 2018 on January 21, after market close.

Shareholders are reminded that on January 2, 2019, following the merger with Randgold Resources, Barrick's trading ticker on the New York Stock Exchange changed from ABX to GOLD. On the Toronto Stock Exchange, it remains ABX.

Enquiries:

Group investor & media relations

Kathy du Plessis

Tel/mobile +44 20 7557 7738

Barrick@dpapr.com

Senior VP, Investor Relations

Deni Nicoski

Tel +1 416 307 7410

DNicoski@barrick.com