ITW to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 1

GLENVIEW, Ill., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 7:00 a.m., CST. Following the release, ITW will hold its fourth quarter and full-year earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m., CST.
The event will be webcast at:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1906166/CCA3FAF4D29B2BF2C29C9ECF3F650502
The event can also be accessed by dialing 1-866-393-4306 (domestic) or 1-734-385-2616 (international). The passcode is "ITW."
Following the call, presentation materials and an audio webcast replay will be available at http://investor.itw.com/. An audio-only replay will be available from February 1 through February 7 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international). The passcode is 4656349.
About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE:ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.3 billion in 2017. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW has approximately 50,000 dedicated colleagues in operations around the world who thrive in the company's unique, decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.
