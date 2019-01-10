General Cannabis Announces Key Additions to Executive Team

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX:CANN), the comprehensive resource for the highest quality service providers available to the regulated cannabis industry, kicked off 2019 by announcing the promotion of three key leaders within the Company. In support of an aggressive growth plan the Company promoted top contributors from across marketing, accounting and operations. The specific promotions are as follows:



Jessica Bast promoted to Vice President | Controller. Having previously served as the Company's controller for the past year, Bast will play a more prominent role in supporting the General Cannabis leadership teams and subsidiary companies. She will be responsible for ensuring the Company's continued adherence to Sarbanes Oxley (SOX) compliance, as well as financial controls and accounting related to each of General Cannabis' operating divisions and future potential acquisitions.

Hunter Garth promoted to Vice President of Business Development. Garth has been with General Cannabis since the beginning as the company he founded, Iron Protection Group (IPG) was General Cannabis' first acquisition. In addition to growing IPG into one of the industry's largest and most respected security firms, Hunter has had a front-row seat to the industry's growth through the past five years which positions him well to assist the Company in identifying and executing new partnerships, investments and revenue opportunities.

Cindy Gonzales promoted to Vice President of Marketing. Gonzales joined General Cannabis in 2018 and immediately made her mark, helping to debut a re-imagined General Cannabis brand during the MJ Biz Conference in Las Vegas this past November. Leveraging her strong business-to-business marketing background, Cindy will continue to drive deeper marketing and sales initiatives for the entire Company as well as for each subsidiary.

"Hunter, Jessica and Cindy each demonstrate the unique mix of professionalism and passion that sets General Cannabis apart and we are thrilled to recognize their contributions," said General Cannabis' CEO Michael Feinsod. "We are confident they will continue to position us as leaders in the industry as we look to expand both organically and through acquisition. I am also personally eager to continue to drive the expansion of the executive team, as this enhances the strong foundation we can offer entrepreneurs and clients to succeed with General Cannabis. Congratulations to each of our new Vice Presidents for your past contributions and thank you in advance for all you will bring to our Company and our shareholders in the future."

About General Cannabis Corp.

General Cannabis Corp. is the comprehensive national resource for the highest-quality service providers available to the regulated cannabis industry. We are a trusted partner to the cultivation, production and retail sides of the cannabis business. We do this through a combination of strong operating divisions such as security, marketing, operational consulting and products, real estate and financing. As a synergistic holding company, our divisions are able to leverage the strengths of each other, as well as a larger balance sheet, to succeed. Our website address is www.generalcann.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or General Cannabis' future performance or financial condition. Such statements include statements regarding our anticipated growth in 2019; statements regarding possible future acquisitions; statements regarding future sales and marketing initiatives; statements regarding our positioning as leaders in the industry as we look to expand both organically and through acquisition; and statements regarding continued expansion of the executive team.

Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, such as the statements above and including statements containing the words "plans," "anticipates," "expects" and similar expressions, should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in General Cannabis' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. General Cannabis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

