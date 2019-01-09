Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) and Encourages NHTC Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) securities between April 27, 2016 and January 5, 2019 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until March 11, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Natural Health Trends was operating as a pyramid scheme in China, which is contrary to Chinese law; (2) consequently, Natural Health Trends was not in compliance with applicable Chinese law; and (3) as a result, defendants statements about Natural Health Trends business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Natural Health securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

