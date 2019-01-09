Market Overview

II-VI Incorporated to Present at 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 09, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conference:

Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York, NY on January 15, 2019 at 9:20 AM EST.

A real-time audio webcast of the Company's presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website at: https://www.ii-vi.com/investors-events.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT:   Mark Lourie
    Director of Corporate Communications
mark.lourie@ii-vi.com
www.ii-vi.com/contact-us

II-VI-Logo-150x150.jpg

