Carriage Services Announces 2018 Preliminary Results and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) today announced plans to release 2018 preliminary results on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Central Time.



What: Carriage Services 2018 Preliminary Results Conference Call When: Thursday, January 17, 2019 – 9:30 a.m. Central Time How: Live via phone – By dialing 866-516-3867 (conference ID 3988388) or live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

An audio archive of the call will be available either by phone until February 25, 2019, by dialing toll-free 855-859-2056 (conference ID 3988388) or on the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.