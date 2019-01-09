CHINA TECHFAITH WIRELESS COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Eastern District of New York against China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited ("China TechFaith" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CNTF) on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired American Depositary Receipts ("ADR's") of China TechFaith between July 12, 2018 through December 19, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



The filed Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

China Techfaith's agreement to sell its wholly-owned subsidiary would not be as lucrative as it led investors to believe;



China Techfaith failed to adequately disclose that changing market conditions would negatively impact profitability; and



consequently, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

