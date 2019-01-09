WSFS Financial Corporation Announces 4th Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, expects to report fourth quarter 2018 earnings at the end of business, Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Management will conduct a conference call to review these results at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-877-312-5857 and using audience passcode #7076308.



A rebroadcast of WSFS' fourth quarter 2018 earnings conference call will be available beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 23, until Wednesday, February 6, 2019, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using audience passcode #7076308.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of September 30, 2018, WSFS Financial Corporation had $7.2 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $19.7 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 77 offices located in Delaware (46), Pennsylvania (29), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Christiana Trust, Christiana Trust of DE, WSFS Wealth Investments, WSFS Wealth Client Management, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, West Capital Management, Powdermill Financial Solutions, Cash Connect®, WSFS Mortgage and Arrow Land Transfer. Serving the Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit wsfsbank.com.

