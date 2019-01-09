Gaming Today Announces "Prime Picks" for All Four NFL Divisional Playoff Games

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming Today, the iconic Las Vegas sports and gaming publication, has announced their "Prime Picks" for all four NFL divisional playoff matchups taking place this weekend. To do so, Gaming Today surveyed the top finishers in their nationwide 38th Annual Pro Football Bookies Battle competition that featured more than 75 of the top line makers and prognosticators in the county from such renowned sports books as the Westgate SuperBook, Las Vegas Sports Book at Caesars Palace, and MGM Grand Race & Sports Book. It also includes Bookies Battle Champion Ric Baum, Race and Sports Manager at Circus Circus.



"Just before the holidays, we gave the nation three free picks, and two were spot on," said Howard Barish, Managing Editor and General Manager of Gaming Today. "We had so much fun making them—and making folks some money—that we decided to do it again."



Gaming Today is the most widely-distributed publication dedicated to providing readers the most comprehensive casino and sports betting information available. Barish also points out that sports bettors can get more picks and the best info available to help them make informed bets across all sports at GamingToday.com.



Last week was a wild ride as the visiting and lower-seeded teams in the Wild Card games gave their hosts absolute fits, with 3 of the 4 home teams losing. The 6-seeded Indianapolis Colts took it to the Houston Texans from the opening kickoff, the 5-seeded Los Angeles Chargers built an early lead on the Baltimore Ravens then hung on to win, and the Philadelphia Eagles (the reigning Super Bowl champions who barely made the playoffs) blocked a last-second field goal by the Chicago Bears to secure their win. Only the Dallas Cowboys managed to survive the road warrior onslaught when they held off a furious finish against the Seattle Seahawks to win by 2.



"While some would say these were upsets, the fact is that all these teams were playing their best ball at the end of the season and were really rolling heading into the playoffs," said Barish. "The home teams this weekend, however, had a bye to rest and were very strong all year, which should help blunt the Wild Card winners' momentum. The action on Wild Card weekend was really strong and should be even greater this weekend."



Jay Kornegay, VP of Sports Operations for the Westgate SuperBook, said, "There's some money leaning to the Colts, Rams, Chargers, and Eagles. And under action on the Rams/Cowboys and Pats/Chargers."



The following are the "Prime Picks" for the four NFL divisional playoff matchups, as aggregated by the top finishers in the 2018 Gaming Today Bookies Battle:



SATURDAY, JANUARY 12, 2019



Colts at Chiefs, 4:35 p.m. (EST): The Chiefs are expected to be fresh and sharp off those two byes over the past two months, and after back-to-back losses to the Chargers and Seahawks, KC ended the regular season with a confidence-building 35-3 blowout win over Oakland. CHIEFS -5.5



Cowboys at Rams, 8:15 p.m. (EST): The Cowboys' speedy linebackers are going to be able to run down Gurley and keep this game close. On the other side of the ball, Dak Prescott had one of his best games of the season against Seattle, passing and rushing for a TD. UNDER 49.5



SUNDAY, JANUARY 13, 2019



Chargers at Patriots, 1:05 p.m. (EST): The Pats were a perfect 8-0 SU at home, going 6-2 ATS. Chargers QB Philip Rivers has never defeated the Brady/Belichick combination. PATRIOTS -4.5



Eagles at Saints, 4:40 p.m. (EST): The Saints are at home and Drew Brees is the more experienced QB. They're not playing like they did earlier in the year when they pounded the Eagles 48-7, but they can remember how they did it. SAINTS -8





