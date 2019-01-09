The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EIX, ATUS and PPDF

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Class Period: February 23, 2016 to November 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Edison International made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (ii) consequently, the Company was in violation of state law and regulations; (iii) the Company's noncompliant electricity networks created a significantly heightened risk of wildfires in California; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the June 2017 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents issued pursuant to the IPO failed to disclose and/or misstated material information, including that: (1) "The Altice Way" proprietary growth model previously developed in Europe and described in the Offering Documents as a means to achieve superior margin performance was falsely touting Altice's capacity to face already existing highly competitive environments and ever-changing consumer behaviors; (2) Altice was suffering from aggressively growing competition both in Europe and the United States, directly causing negative and decelerating revenue and EBITDA growth and impacting Altice's market share; (3) specifically, Altice was suffering from mismanaged rate events, regulatory compliance and poorly managed network and customer care both in its France and Portugal segments, thereby impacting its customer base and churn rate; (4) Altice USA could not simply replicate the "The Altice Way" in the U.S.; and (5) as a result, Altice USA's Offering Documents were materially misleading at all relevant times.

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with PPDAI's November 2017 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 25, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement issued in connection with the IPO contained materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information, including that: (1) PPDAI was engaged in predatory lending practices that saddled subprime borrowers and those with poor or limited credit histories with high interest rate debt they could not repay; (2) many of PPDAI's customers were using PPDAI-provided loans to repay existing loans they otherwise could not afford to repay, thereby inflating PPDAI's revenues and active borrower numbers and increasing the likelihood of defaults; (3) PPDAI was experiencing increasing delinquency rates, negatively affecting PPDAI's reserves; (4) PPDAI's purported "rapid growth" in the number and amount of loans had materially dropped off; and (5) PPDAI was providing online loans to college students despite a government ban on the practice.

